French leader urges balanced approach amidst media boycott on ICJ Following South Africa’s historic plea to the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of atrocities in Gaza, the international media’s conspicuous silence has sparked criticism and a call for a balanced discourse by French leaders. Deputy Daniele Obono openly criticises the media’s boycott, while French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Stephane Sejourne, defends the President’s stance, stressing the need for condemning terrorism and striving for a ceasefire to alleviate Palestinian suffering.