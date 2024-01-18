Houthi: Any measure that harms Yemen are a 'declaration of war'

Any action taken by the international community that harms Yemen’s interests will be seen as a “declaration of war” by the Houthis and will lead them to expand the ban on the passage of Israeli ships.

In a statement the deputy foreign minister of the de facto government, Hussein Al-Azzi, said: “Preventing Israeli ships from passing will not be limited to the Bab El-Mandeb only, because there are others who will prevent them through other routes.” He did not clarify who he was referencing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced the reclassification of the Houthi group, also known as Ansar Allah, as a “terrorist organisation”.

