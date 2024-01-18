Middle East Monitor
Houthi: Any measure that harms Yemen are a 'declaration of war'

January 18, 2024 at 2:56 pm

Members of different tribes shout anti-US slogans with guns in hands as they stage a protest against United States' attacks on Yemen's Houthis near Sanaa, Yemen in January 14, 2024. [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Members of different tribes shout anti-US slogans with guns in hands as they stage a protest against United States’ attacks on Yemen’s Houthis near Sanaa, Yemen in January 14, 2024. [Mohammed Hamoud – Anadolu Agency]

Any action taken by the international community that harms Yemen’s interests will be seen as a “declaration of war” by the Houthis and will lead them to expand the ban on the passage of Israeli ships.

In a statement the deputy foreign minister of the de facto government, Hussein Al-Azzi, said: “Preventing Israeli ships from passing will not be limited to the Bab El-Mandeb only, because there are others who will prevent them through other routes.” He did not clarify who he was referencing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced the reclassification of the Houthi group, also known as Ansar Allah, as a “terrorist organisation”.

West vs. Houthis: Experts warn Middle East a ‘powder keg’; call for political solution to Red Sea standoff

