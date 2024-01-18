Israel uses white phosphorus shells in airstrikes in southern Lebanon: Report

The Israeli army launched airstrikes using white phosphorus shells in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to Lebanese media.

The state-run National News Agency said Israeli warplanes aimed white phosphorus shells at the eastern parts of Mays Al-Jabal town, Anadolu Agency reports.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

White phosphorus bombs are internationally prohibited under the 1980 Geneva Convention, which explicitly forbids their use as incendiary weapons against both humans and the environment.

An Israeli drone also struck a house in the border town of Kawkaba, causing material damage, but no injuries were reported, the broadcaster said. Artillery shelling was also reported on the outskirts of Al-Dahaira and Yarin towns.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas’s 7 October attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

The clashes between the two sides are the deadliest since their full-scale war in 2006.

READ: ‘We cannot see in Lebanon what we are seeing in Gaza’: UN chief