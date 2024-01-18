Rights group urges Lebanon to free Gaddafi's son

Human Rights Watch called on Lebanon to release Hannibal Gaddafi who has been held on “spurious charges” related to the disappearance of Lebanese cleric, Mussa Sadr, in 1978, HRW reports.

Lebanon, in 2015, arrested and accused Hannibal Gaddafi, known for living the high life, of withholding information about the disappearance of Lebanese Shia cleric, Imam Mussa Sadr, in 1978.

But HRW said he was only two years old at the time the cleric disappeared and accused Lebanon of subjecting him to an “apparent arbitrary detention on spurious charges”.

“Spending eight years in pre-trial detention makes a mockery of Lebanon’s already strained judicial system,” the group’s Hanan Salah said in a statement.

