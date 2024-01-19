Algeria FM: Israel turned Gaza from a prison into 'mass grave'

Israel has turned the besieged Gaza Strip “from a mass prison into a mass grave,” Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said yesterday, warning that Tel Aviv is working to completely liquidate the Palestinian cause by “exterminating the largest possible number of Palestinians”, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli occupation’s crimes in Palestine are not new, he continued, and have been an inherent characteristic of it for more than seven decades. What is new, Attaf explained, is that the Israeli occupation has moved to “exercising the highest levels of brutality and barbarism, and it is racing against itself and against time in committing the ugliest and most heinous crimes, in a war that has entered its fourth month with a horrific, unprecedented death toll.”

“The aggression against the Palestinian people for nearly four months has turned the Gaza Strip from a mass prison into a mass grave,” he said, warning that the Israeli occupation intends “to exterminate the largest possible number of Palestinians, displace the rest and completely liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

He pointed out that plans for the day after the war on Gaza will not succeed unless there is a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire and Israel is held accountable for its crimes.

READ: Ireland slams Israel’s Netanyahu for seeking to prolong Gaza war