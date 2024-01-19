Daly condemns European Parliament’s adoption of Netanyahu’s ceasefire terms Irish MEP Clare Daly vehemently criticises the European Parliament’s resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict, arguing it mirrors the stringent preconditions set by Benjamin Netanyahu, including dismantling Hamas and the unconditional release of hostages. Describing this stance as a ‘pretext for genocide’, Daly decries the European Parliament’s support for these terms, accusing it of complicity in the ongoing violence and the tragic loss of thousands of children in Gaza. She expresses profound disappointment in the rejection of calls to halt arms trade with illegal settlements and to leverage the EU-Israel association agreement as a means to end the violations.