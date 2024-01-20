Senior Hamas delegation holds political talks in Moscow

A senior delegation from the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas met with the special envoy of the Russian president and held political talks with him on ways to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The movement announced in a press statement received by Quds Press on Friday: “A delegation from the Hamas movement, headed by the head of the movement’s international relations office, Mousa Abu Marzouk, met with the special envoy of the Russian president to the Middle East and Africa, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, at the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on Friday afternoon.”

The movement’s delegation included member of the movement’s political bureau in Gaza, Basem Naim, and the movement’s representative in Moscow.

Hamas noted that the movement’s leadership delegation held political consultations with the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire to end the genocidal aggression against the Palestinian people and to clarify the movement’s position and policies for dealing with the hostage file.

The movement’s delegation stressed: “The crimes of the Zionist occupation, and its behaviour against our people and the nations of the region, pose a serious threat to international peace and security.”

The delegation reiterated: “The right of our Palestinian people to achieve freedom and return, and their right to resist the Zionist occupation by all available means.”

According to the statement: “Mr Bogdanov expressed his country’s position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people, and his country’s efforts with the concerned parties to reach a ceasefire. The delegation praises these diplomatic efforts and the official and popular Russian humanitarian aid to provide relief to our people in the Gaza Strip.”

