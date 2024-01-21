Missiles target US base in Iraq

Multiple missiles targeted Iraq’s Ain al-Asad military base on Saturday, which houses US troops, wounding a soldier and causing damage to the facility, an official said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group, a network of militias which has accepted responsibility for dozens of attacks recently on US and coalition forces in Iraq.

The group said it hit the base with barrage of missiles and will continue to strike US targets in the country.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, told the Iraqi News Agency that “a number of missiles fell near the headquarters of the 29th Brigade, 7th Division, affiliated with the Al-Jazeera Operations Command, within the Iraqi Ain Al-Assad base, wounding a soldier and causing damage to the headquarters.”

“Ain al-Assad base contains headquarters for our military units, as well as an air base, protection and guard regiments, the Jazeera command headquarters, in addition to an Iraqi training camp,” he said.

Rasoul stressed that security forces will reach the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

‘Damage assessments are ongoing’

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday that at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time, multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase.

“Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base’s air defense systems while others impacted on the base. Damage assessments are ongoing,” it wrote on X.

A number of US personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries, it said, adding at least one Iraqi service member was wounded.

The missile attack comes amid soaring tensions in the Middle East following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

