Sultana's Push to suspend arms sales to countries committing war crimes UK Labour MP Zarah Sultana’s arms sales suspension bill faced resistance at the House of Commons and was denied debate time. Advocating for the bill, Sultana called on people to sign a petition for her to reintroduce the bill to the parliament in March of 2024. According to Sultana, the bill addresses the suspension of arms sales to any country committing war crimes or violating human rights.