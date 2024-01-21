US Department of State Addresses Concerns over Israeli Destruction of Gaza University Journalist Said Arikat questions US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller on the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and the continuous destruction, highlighting the destruction of universities in Gaza. Miller asserts Israel is taking steps towards minimising damage to infrastructure and that it is an ongoing process. He however declines to comment on the destruction of the universities as he 'doesn’t have information' and he doesn’t expect the journalists to have them either. Miller ends his statement by saying: ‘It's very hard to know the facts on the ground.’