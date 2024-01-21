Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

US Department of State Addresses Concerns over Israeli Destruction of Gaza University

Journalist Said Arikat questions US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller on the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and the continuous destruction, highlighting the destruction of universities in Gaza. Miller asserts Israel is taking steps towards minimising damage to infrastructure and that it is an ongoing process. He however declines to comment on the destruction of the universities as he 'doesn’t have information' and he doesn’t expect the journalists to have them either. Miller ends his statement by saying: ‘It's very hard to know the facts on the ground.’

January 21, 2024 at 3:42 pm

READ: Non-Aligned Movement states slam Israeli aggression, call for cease-fire in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending