Non-Aligned Movement states slam Israeli aggression, call for cease-fire in Gaza

The 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states ended Saturday night by releasing the Kampala Declaration, slamming Israeli military aggression and calling for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 47-article declaration “strongly condemns the illegal Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip, the indiscriminate attacks against Palestinian civilians, civilian objects, the forced displacement of the Palestinian population and further calls for an immediate and durable humanitarian ceasefire.”

The summit reiterated the need for substantial and urgent progress to be made towards achieving an end to the Israeli occupation, including achievement of the independence and sovereignty of the State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to achieve a two-state solution on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, and affirmed support for the State of Palestine to be admitted as a member state of the United Nations to take its rightful place among the community of nations.

The Kampala Declaration “condemns all measures taken by Israeli, the occupying power, to alter the legal physical and demographic status of the Occupied Syrian Golan, and demand once again that Israel should abide by the relevant UNSC Resolutions and to fully withdraw from the Syrian Golan to the borders of the 4 June 1967.”

The declaration also “condemned the historical injustice against Africa and expressed support for increased representation for Africa in the reformed Security Council, thereby supporting the African Common Position as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.”

The 19th NAM summit was held in Uganda where President Yoweri Museveni officially assumed the chairmanship of the 19th Summit of the NAM and the movement for the next three years.

The summit also pledged to uphold and promote respect for the UN charter and international law, especially the principles of sovereignty, sovereign equality, territorial integrity, non-interference, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The declaration also condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

