Germany’s leading Jewish newspaper advocates genocide in Gaza

The largest Jewish newspaper in Germany, Jüdische Allgemeine has published an opinion piece on Thursday, effectively endorsing genocide in Gaza, amid Israel’s ongoing war against the Palestinian people in the densely populated enclave.

In the five-paragraph piece entitled “The civilians in Gaza are not innocent,” the “freelance journalist” Tobias Huch said that “If there is such a thing as collective responsibility for crimes, then this applies to Gaza’s people. That is the bitter truth.”

Jüdische Allgemeine, biggest Jewish newspaper in Germany: "The civilians in Gaza are not innocent: If there is such a thing as collective responsibility for crimes, then this applies in the case of October 7th." https://t.co/SAlg5GJdHV — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) January 20, 2024

Ignoring the fact that Israeli military had been responsible for most of the deaths at the Nova music festival and killed many Israelis at a kibbutz during the Palestinian resistance operation Al-Aqsa Flood three months ago, Huch attributed the massacre to the “civilians from Gaza who had worked in the kibbutzim for a long period of time.”

“Thanks to them,” he added “the attackers knew exactly how to overcome security hurdles and what the most “worthwhile” targets were. “People from Gaza” had ensured that the Hamas terrorists knew their way around the kibbutzim as well as the residents themselves.”

Hamas, which is primarily a social movement, with a political and military wing, was democratically elected back in 2006. As part of his justification for the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in Gaza, the writer states: “According to a survey, around two-thirds of Gazans supported the October 7 crimes. This is a frighteningly high number that shows the huge support Hamas has among the population.”

As I tweeted earlier, Tobias Huch (@TobiasHuch) pretends to be a journalist . . . in reality he's a Zionist stenographer. As illustrated by this tweet of his . . . https://t.co/nljgzMvUMQ — Dr Can Erimtan (@TheErimtanAngle) January 19, 2024

Germany has been notable in having abstained twice in a UN vote for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, which has claimed the lives of over 25,000 Palestinian civilians. According to DW, this decision was because the General Assembly resolution “neither mentioned nor condemned the Hamas terror attacks.”

Last week, Namibia condemned Berlin’s “shocking decision” to support the occupation state in the genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) brought by South Africa. At the time, the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, said in a statement that “Germany has chosen to defend in the ICJ the genocidal and gruesome acts of the Israeli government against innocent civilians in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian Territories.”

