2 missing US Navy SEALs declared dead after lost at sea off Somalia coast, officials say

The two US Navy SEALs who went missing off the coast of Somalia on 11 January are dead, US Central Command said after searching for them for 10 days, AP reports.

“We regret to announce that, after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing US Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased,” Central Command said in a statement Sunday. “Out of respect for the families, no further information will be released at this time.”

US Central Command said the search has now been changed to a recovery effort. The names of the SEALs have not been released as family notifications continue, the report added.

CENTCOM added that teams from the US, Japan and Spain searched more than 21,000 square miles to try to locate the two missing SEALs.

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honour their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the US Navy and the entire Special Operations community during this time,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, US CENTCOM Commander.

READ: Yemen Houthis claim to attack US army cargo ship in Gulf of Aden