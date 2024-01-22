Middle East Monitor
Israel paper mocks rift between Netanyahu-Gallant

January 22, 2024 at 10:57 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant attend a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv on October 28, 2023 [ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a cartoon mocking the escalating dispute between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

In the cartoon, the pair appear wearing military uniforms, carrying their weapons and looking at each other while mounting an Israeli Merkava tank with a sign that reads, “Together we win,” in reference to the slogan used by the war cabinet in its aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Disagreements between Netanyahu and Gallant have spilled out to the public in recent days as a result of the Israeli occupation army’s failure in its aggression against the Gaza Strip, the huge losses incurred by the army there and the conflicts within the war cabinet between those who want to continue the war on Gaza and those who want it to come to an end.

The Hebrew Walla website recently reported that Gallant threatened to bring in the Golani army unit to “impose order” within the war cabinet as a result of the mounting tensions.

