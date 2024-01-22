Italy: New Red Sea Mission key step forward in EU defence

The new European military mission in the Red Sea that Italy is promoting with France and Germany will be a “considerable step towards a true European defence”, Italy’s Foreign Minister said on Monday, after the three countries presented their plan at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Anadolu Agency reports.

Antonio Tajani told reporters at the end of the meeting that the EU foreign ministers gave a preliminary green light to a proposed mission in the Red Sea aimed to protect shipping from the attacks of Yemen’s Houthis.

The final go-ahead is expected at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council, he added.

“We are proposing, along with France and Germany, a mission that can guarantee the safety of maritime traffic,” Tajani told reporters.

He explained that the new operation – which will expand the Emasoh/Agenor mission already active in the Strait of Hormuz – will also entail the use of military force, but only for defence purposes.

Since November, Iranian-backed Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on shipping through the waterways leading up to Egypt’s Suez Canal, a vital route for energy and cargo coming from Asia and the Middle East onward to Europe.

“Italy is ready to do its part,” Tajani said, clarifying that Italy’s parliament will be addressed on the new mission, but it won’t require a new parliamentary vote of approval.

