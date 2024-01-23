Israeli delegation in US to discuss ‘immediate’ arms deals, media report says

Israel’s Kan TV yesterday reported that an Israeli security delegation arrived in Washington DC to discuss reaching an “immediate” arms deal to continue the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

“A high-level Israeli security delegation arrived this afternoon [Monday] in the United States to attend meetings with officials in the American army and the American military and defence industries,” it explained.

“The purpose of the meetings is to push for immediate purchase deals to continue the fighting [in Gaza], and to prevent a shortage of ammunition and weapons.”

According to the same source, the Israeli delegation is seeking to reach a major deal that “includes supplying Israel with thousands of ammunitions for warplanes, with missiles and bombs, as well as tank and artillery shells, armoured vehicles, and additional military equipment that will allow the Israeli army to continue the war in Gaza, and a possible war in Lebanon.”

The Israeli delegation is expected to remain in the US until next week.

Tel Aviv has significant American military support, as US President Joe Biden said in December that Washington will continue to provide military backing to Israel until it gets rid of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas.

Israel has used US arms and its political cover to carry out what rights groups have described as a genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, killing almost 26,000 in 108 days and injuring over 63,000 others.

OPINION: All of Israel’s calculations lie in ruins