Knesset member criticises Israeli government’s strategy on hostages, calls for immediate release Israeli Knesset Member Ofer Cassif condemned the current government’s handling of the 136 hostages’ situation. Cassif criticised the administration for using the hostages’ plight to prolong its tenure, asserting that the only viable solution is an immediate release facilitated through negotiations, not military action. He highlighted the urgency of the matter, stating that every moment’s delay results in bloodshed. Cassif accused the government of misleading narratives, advocating for a swift resolution to prevent further escalation and suffering.