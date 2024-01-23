Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Turkiye Energy Minister, Iran counterpart discuss expanded energy cooperation

January 23, 2024 at 5:08 pm

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar meets with Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani (not seen) as part of the 19th Turkish-Iraq Joint Economic Commissions Meeting in Baghdad, Iraq on November 22, 2023 [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar meets with Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani (not seen) as part of the 19th Turkish-Iraq Joint Economic Commissions Meeting in Baghdad, Iraq on November 22, 2023 [Murtadha Al-Sudani – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, and Iran’s Petroleum Minister, Javad Owji, on Tuesday discussed expanded energy cooperation between the two countries, Anadolu Agency reports.

Bayraktar met with Owji and his delegation in the capital, Ankara, the Turkish official said on X, sharing photos of their meeting.

“We expressed our determination to further enhance our energy cooperation with Iran, with which we have deep relations,” Bayraktar said.

“We stated that our cooperation, especially in the field of natural gas, should be addressed in a broader framework in the new period.”

The meeting came ahead of a visit by Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, to Turkiye. Delayed twice for various reasons, the one-day visit is set for Wednesday.

READ: Iran’s president says Israeli attack on Revolutionary Guard advisers ‘won’t go unanswered’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending