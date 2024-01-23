Turkiye Energy Minister, Iran counterpart discuss expanded energy cooperation

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, and Iran’s Petroleum Minister, Javad Owji, on Tuesday discussed expanded energy cooperation between the two countries, Anadolu Agency reports.

Bayraktar met with Owji and his delegation in the capital, Ankara, the Turkish official said on X, sharing photos of their meeting.

“We expressed our determination to further enhance our energy cooperation with Iran, with which we have deep relations,” Bayraktar said.

“We stated that our cooperation, especially in the field of natural gas, should be addressed in a broader framework in the new period.”

The meeting came ahead of a visit by Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, to Turkiye. Delayed twice for various reasons, the one-day visit is set for Wednesday.

