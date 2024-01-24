Hamas calls for protection for Khan Yunis hospitals as Israeli besieges them

Hamas yesterday called on the United Nations (UN), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to take immediate action to protect the Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, as Israel besieges them.

Israeli drones have been targeting the hospitals over the past couple of days, while Israeli forces carried out continuous aerial and artillery bombardments in their vicinity, putting the lives of patients, medical staff and thousands of displaced people at risk.

“We call on the United Nations and its institutions, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the World Health Organisation to take immediate action and fulfill their responsibilities,” Hamas said.

“The intentional and ongoing targeting of hospitals is a documented war crime, occurring in full view of the entire world, as part of the systematic genocide war against our people in the Gaza Strip, with the full support of the US administration, a complicit partner in these crimes and violations,” it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that the Israeli army had isolated the Nasser Medical Complex, making it difficult to transfer critical cases out of the medical facility.

READ: Israel minister renews call for striking Gaza with ‘nuclear bomb’