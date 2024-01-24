Mass exodus in Khan Yunis amidst escalating Israeli military incursion Mohammed Asad, MEMO correspondent, reports a significant exodus from the city of Khan Yunis as Israeli forces continue their westward advancement. The incursion into the city, initially gradual, has now escalated rapidly, prompting thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of residents to flee towards Rafah and surrounding areas. This mass departure follows a warning issued by the Israeli army and is fuelled by fears of potential massacres amidst escalating casualties and injuries.