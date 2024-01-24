Turkiye Director Ilker Catak nominated for Oscars with 'Teachers' Lounge'

The highly anticipated nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, nominating Turkish Director, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, among the nominees is Turkish Director, Ilker Catak, whose film “Teachers’ Lounge” has been nominated in the Best International Film category.

The movie delves into the story of Carla Nowak, a teacher who investigates a student accused of theft.

Leonie Benesch takes on the lead role, representing Germany in the film nominated for an Oscar.

Born in 1984 in Berlin, Catak has previously directed notable productions such as “Söz Senettir” (“I Was, I Am, I Will Be”), “İstanbul Bahçesi,” (“Istanbul Garden”) “Sadakat” (“Fidelity”) and “Tatort.”

The report also added that the competition for the Best International Film category at the 2024 Oscars includes “Io Capitone”, “Perfect Days”, “Society of the Snow”, “Teachers’ Lounge” and “The Zone of Interest”.

The star-studded event, set to take place on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will once again be hosted by the renowned talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel.

WATCH: Nightmare of Gaza