Unarmed Palestinian fatally shot by Israeli sniper despite white flag in Khan Yunis In a heart-wrenching event captured by ITV News, a group of unarmed Palestinians, distinctly carrying a white flag, came under fire in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis. The footage documents the fatal shooting of a Palestinian, Ramzi Abu Sahlool, who was carrying a white flag—a widely recognised symbol of surrender—by Israeli forces. Despite clear evidence presented, the Israeli Defence Force has dismissed the incident, sparking international concern over potential war crimes.