US strikes on Iraq will lead to 'irresponsible escalation', PM says

Strikes by the United States on Iraqi military positions will lead to “irresponsible escalation” and violate the country’s sovereignty, the prime minister’s office said in a statement today according to Reuters.

The US carried out strikes against three facilities it says are linked to Iran-backed militia yesterday. Iraq will consider these operations as “aggressive actions” that undermine years of cooperation, the Iraqi government statement added.

“These precision strikes are in direct response to a series of escalatory attacks against US and Coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Kataib Hezbollah military spokesperson Jaafar Al-Husseini said in a post on X that the group would continue to target “enemy bases” until the end of Israel’s siege in Gaza and singled out US support for Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign.

READ: Israel: Iraqi group claims to have attacked port of Ashdod