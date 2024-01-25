Biden urges US Congress to approve F-16 sale to Turkiye 'without delay'

US President, Joe Biden, sent a letter to leaders of key Capitol Hill committees informing them of his intention to begin the formal notification process for the sale of F-16 aircraft to Turkiye once Ankara completes Sweden’s NATO accession process, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Biden urged Congress to approve the sale of F16 to Turkiye “without delay”, a US official said.

Turkiye’s Parliament ratified Sweden’s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, the report says.

The report added that the sources said the letter was sent on Wednesday, and that the Biden administration has not yet formally notified Congress of plans for the sale.

