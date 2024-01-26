Belgium calls on Israel to 'fully implement' UN Court's Gaza rulings

The Belgian government, on Friday, called on Israel to “fully implement” a ruling by the International Court of Justice on Israeli onslaught in the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Belgium takes note of the order of the International Court of Justice on the request for the indication of provisional measures. We call upon Israel to fully implement the provisional measures of the Court’s order,” Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, said in a statement on X .

De Croo said that Belgium would continue to “closely follow” the proceedings by the ICJ.

“In the meantime, we call upon all parties to the conflict in Gaza to respect an immediate ceasefire, respect International Humanitarian Law and grant permanent and unimpeded humanitarian access, for all hostages to be immediately and unconditionally released and to work towards a two- state solution,” he added.

Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, said on X: “In every conflict, there are rules. International law must be respected.”

“Belgium supports the (top UN) Court and calls for the full implementation of the Court’s interim measures,” she added.

Meanwhile, Belgian Development Cooperation Minister, Caroline Gennez, also welcomed the Court rulings and urged Israel to allow “unhindered humanitarian” aid in Gaza.

“Using hunger as a weapon is a war crime,” she stressed.

South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel to the ICJ late last month and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October.

The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, but fell short of ordering a ceasefire.

The Court also ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

