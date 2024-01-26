Middle East Monitor
Hamas hails World Court's interim rulings on Gaza

January 26, 2024 at 5:48 pm

The Izz ad-Din al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas hold a military parade marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on December 10, 2022. [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian Hamas group, on Friday, welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) provisional order on the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Hamas group said the order issued by the top UN Court means “the halt of all forms of [Israeli] aggression on our Palestinian people in Gaza.”

It urged the international community to compel Israel to implement the ICJ rulings and halt its ongoing “genocide crime” against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The group said it looks forward to the final ruling on the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel.

The International Court of Justice, on Friday, ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but fell short of ordering a ceasefire.

The Court also ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel to the ICJ late last month and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October.

