Protesters outside ICJ in the Hague over failure to order ceasefire in Gaza Protesters criticise the lack of a ceasefire ruling outside the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands. The ICJ made a landmark ruling today that South Africa has a ‘plausible’ genocide case against Israel and ruled that Israel must adhere to certain emergency measures, including ensuring its military does not commit any acts of genocide, and taking all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza.