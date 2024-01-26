Turkiye expects 'immediate, full' implementation of ICJ interim rulings on Israel

Turkiye said, Friday, that it expects the “immediate and full” implementation of interim measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the genocide case against Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We expect immediate and full implementation of the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) indicating provisional measures announced today regarding Israel’s attacks against Palestinian people living in Gaza,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We believe the provisional measures indicated by the ICJ represent a major opportunity to stop the bloodshed in Palestine,” the Ministry added.

The statement came after the ICJ ordered Israel to “take all measures within its power” to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with Genocide Convention obligations. The Court also called for the immediate release of all hostages.

Lasting peace and security in the Middle East can only be achieved with a just solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict on the basis of international law and the established parameters, the Ministry said.

“Turkiye is committed to make every contribution and effort towards this goal,” it added.

South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel to the ICJ late last month and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October.

The Court also ordered Israel to take “immediate and effective” measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, but fell short of ordering a ceasefire.

