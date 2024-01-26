UNRWA probes staff suspected of role in 7 October attack on Israel

The United Nations Palestinian agency (UNRWA) said today it had opened a probe into the alleged involvement of several of its employees in the 7 October infiltration into Israel by resistance fighters from Gaza, and that it had severed ties with them, Reuters reports.”The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general.”To protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay.”Israel has repeatedly equated UNRWA staff with Hamas members in efforts to discredit them.

For years, Israel has been lobbying hard to have UNRWA closed down as it is the only UN agency to have a specific mandate to look after the basic needs of Palestinian refugees. If the agency no longer exists, argues Israel, then the refugee issue must no longer exist, and the legitimate right for Palestinian refugees to return to their land will be unnecessary. Israel has denied that right of return since the late 1940s, even though its own membership of the UN was made conditional upon Palestinian refugees being allowed to return to their homes and land.

UNRWA depends almost entirely on voluntary donations from UN member states, making it extremely vulnerable to pro-Israel lobby groups which are influential in various key capitals.

The agency faced severe financial difficulties while US President Donald Trump was in power as his administration stopped donations altogether in 2018. Though some of these funds were later reinstated they failed to fill the funding gap.

Israel has also detained humanitarian workers for years without providing evidence of their claimed backing of “terrorist activity”. In 2016 Mohammad El Halabi was arrested by occupation forces accused by Israel’s Shin Bet security service of transferring $50 millions to Hamas. He has been held in pre-trial detention since. The funds Israel claims El Halabi pushed to support resistance forces was more than twice World Vision’s Gaza operating budget for the previous decade.

