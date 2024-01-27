Hamas calls on international community to oblige occupation to implement ICJ decision

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday called on the international community: “To oblige the Israeli occupation to implement the court’s decisions and stop the ongoing crime of genocide against the Palestinians.”

The movement announced in a statement received by Quds Press that it: “Welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, which indicted the occupying state on charges of genocide, and demands that the occupying army protect civilians, lift the siege imposed on our people in the Gaza Strip and respect its duties as an occupying force within the framework of international law and international humanitarian law.”

“This decision means stop all forms of aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza,” according to the statement, adding: “We look forward to the final decisions of the court convicting the occupying state of committing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

The movement pointed out: “The decision opens the way for enemy leaders to be held accountable for these crimes before the International Criminal Court and affirms the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, establishing their independent state and returning to their land and homes from which they were forcefully displaced, in line with international resolutions.”

Hamas valued: “The sincere position of the Republic of South Africa, its support for the Palestinian people and the justice of their cause, its sincere endeavour to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip and its rejection of the brutal crimes committed by the occupation.”

It also thanked all the countries that expressed their support for this noble humanitarian movement.

Earlier on Friday, the ICJ, the highest judicial body affiliated with the United Nations (UN), ordered the Israeli occupation authorities to: “Take all measures to limit the death and destruction caused by its military campaign, prevent and punish incitement to genocide and ensure access to humanitarian aid.”

In its decision on Friday, the court rejected the Israeli request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by South Africa.

The court said in the text read by the judges that Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent acts which could fall foul of the 1948 Genocide Convention and to ensure its military does not commit genocidal acts in Gaza.

The court cited examples of Israeli statements regarding genocide, killing and cleansing, such as statements by the occupation Minister of War Yoav Gallant.

The court considered that: “Israel is committing acts that are inconsistent with its international obligations,” as it is a signatory to the court’s agreement and requested an end to all acts related to killing and inflicting physical and psychological harm and destruction on the Palestinians.

The court recognised the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide, adding that Israel must commit to avoiding all acts related to killing, assault and destruction against the residents of Gaza and ensure the immediate provision of urgent humanitarian needs in the Strip.

The ICJ also said that Israel must take measures to ensure that its soldiers and citizens adhere to the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and must submit a report within a month to show how it is adhering to the instructions.

The ICJ has no means to enforce the law, and it is not clear how Israel will respond to the decision.

