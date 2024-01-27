Algeria to request Security Council meeting regarding The Hague ruling

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Friday instructed his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) to request that a meeting of the UN Security Council be held as soon as possible to outline a means of execution for the ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel.

This came in a statement by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which it announced that it was closely following the precautionary decision issued by the ICJ in South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel for committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The statement communicated: “The Permanent Mission of Algeria to the United Nations received instructions from Tebboune to request a meeting of the UN Security Council as soon as possible to determine an implementation formula for the rulings of the International Court of Justice, related to the provisional and urgent measures imposed on the Israeli occupation.”

Since the beginning of January, Algeria has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two years.

The statement added that Algeria: “Took note of the interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice, which obligate the Israeli occupation to respond within a month.”

According to the same source, Algeria reiterated its praise and support for South Africa for filing a lawsuit of genocide that was committed publicly and blatantly by the Israeli occupation in Gaza before the ICJ, which accepted the case.

It considered that the court’s decisions were the beginning of the end of the era of impunity for the Israeli occupation, which it took advantage of to further oppress the Palestinian people and deprive them of their legitimate national rights.

The statement added: “The ruling issued by the ICJ confirms the validity of the initiative of President Tebboune, who was the first head of state to call for resorting to international courts and bodies to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its crimes.”

Earlier on Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide against the Palestinians and improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, but the decision did not call for a ceasefire.

On 11 and 12 January, the ICJ in The Hague held two public hearings as part of the start of deliberations regarding the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel on charges of committing genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

