Israel: Fighting erupts between police, protesters in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Fighting erupted Sunday between Israeli protesters and police attempting to disperse crowds in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media, reports Anadolu Agency.

The protesters were demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

The Israeli broadcasting authority reported that police “attempted to disperse the protesters in Paris Square, in the center of West Jerusalem, where several of them were arrested.”

The evacuation in West Jerusalem, estimated to be in the hundreds, followed confrontations with police.

In Tel Aviv, police arrested several protesters in Kaplan Square in the city center, while hundreds were dispersed by force, and some protest equipment was seized, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

It said that “thousands of Israelis gathered in Kaplan Square to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections.”

Protesters raised the slogan: “Elections Now” and chanted for the immediate dismissal of Netanyahu, according to the report.

Several other areas in Israel witnessed protests with thousands participating, demanding the dismissal of the government and the release of hostages.

They included Haifa, Caesarea, Kefar Sava, Rehovot and Beersheba, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority and Yedioth Ahronoth.

As protests intensified, Netanyahu criticized demonstrations by the families of hostages held in Gaza as “useless and contributing to the demands of Hamas.”

Israeli officials estimate that 136 hostages are still held in Gaza after Hamas launched an attack on Israeli military positions and settlements in the Gaza envelope on 7 October 2023.

Palestinian factions, led by Hamas, captured around 239 hostages, releasing dozens during a temporary humanitarian pause that lasted seven days and ended in early December.

In return, Palestinian prisoners’ organisations stated that, under the pause, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners, including 71 women and 169 children.

Despite a provisional ruling Friday by the ICJ that ordered Tel Aviv to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, Israel continued its onslaught against the coastal enclave where at least 26,257 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 64,797 injured since 7 October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.​​​​​​​

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine. In comparison, 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.