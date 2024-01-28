Protesters rally after US university cancels Palestinian artist's exhibit

The retrospective exhibition of 87-year-old Palestinian-American visual artist Samia Halaby’s work was set to open on 10 February 2024.

The cancellation comes against the backdrop of her online criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Born in Jerusalem in 1936, Samia Halaby was forced out of Palestine during the Nakba in 1948 along with her family. They moved to the United States three years later. Today, Halaby is recognised as a leading abstract artist and a very influential scholar of Palestinian art. Her book Drawing the Kafr Qasem Massacre won the Palestine Book Awards Creative Prize in 2017.

