Brazil looks to boost tourism from Muslim-majority countries

Brazil is investing in halal tourism, as it seeks to increase the number of tourists coming from Muslim-majority countries, according to a recent report by Arab News.

The South American country is already the world’s largest producer and exporter of halal meat and is now looking to tap into the lucrative market catering for Muslim tourists, an industry that generates $238 billion every year.

Ali Zoghbi, the secretary-general of the International Halal Academy, which offers training on halal products and services, told the outlet that both Sao Paulo state and the Federal District, where the capital Brasilia is located, are making efforts to become Muslim-friendly tourist destinations.

“We believe that São Paulo has several advantages when it comes to welcoming Muslim tourists, so we began to work along with the state’s tourism secretary in order to develop a programme to qualify hotels, restaurants and transportation companies to receive Muslims,” said Zoghbi, who is also the vice-president of halal certifier Fambras Halal.

“The necessary adjustments are not so demanding, but a few details are important, like including in the rooms stickers showing the qibla [direction of Makkah], taking out alcohol from rooms for Muslim guests, and segregating all pork from the other items on the menu.”

As the country’s financial and tourist capital, Sao Paulo is known for its diverse population, including a century-old Muslim community, and several mosques including Mesquita Brasil, the oldest mosque in the country and one of the oldest mosques on the continent. “It’s the major gateway for Brazil and the most important destination for businessmen from the Islamic world,” the report noted.

Ana Clemente, the state’s tourism coordinator, told Arab News: “We developed a Muslim-friendly tourist guide, which includes information concerning the region’s mosques, consulates of Muslim-majority countries, and tourist attractions.”

With an estimated 1.2 to 2 million Muslims, Brazil is home to the largest Muslim community in Latin America. Islam in Brazil is said to have arrived in the country with enslaved peoples from Muslim regions in West Africa. Later, they would be joined by a significant number of Muslim immigrants from today’s Lebanon and Syria and other waves of immigration.

