Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Lebanon Hezbollah, Israel exchange cross-border fire amid Gaza war

January 30, 2024 at 4:18 pm

Smoke rises after Israeli forces attack Khiam and Kafr districts of Nabatieh Governorate in Lebanon on January 18, 2024 [Ramiz Dallah - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after Israeli forces attack Khiam and Kafr districts of Nabatieh Governorate in Lebanon on January 18, 2024 [Ramiz Dallah – Anadolu Agency]

Lebanese group, Hezbollah, exchanged fire with Israeli forces on Tuesday amid rising tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hezbollah said it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Hadb Yarin post with missiles, resulting in “direct hits”.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli forces shelled the border towns of Labbouneh and Aita Al-Shaab.

There were no reports of casualties.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

READ: Israel targets southern Lebanon with phosphorus bombs

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending