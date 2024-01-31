CNN report says Israeli military did not provide evidence for alleged tunnel under cemetery A CNN investigation that found 16 cemeteries in Gaza damaged or destroyed by the Israeli military. CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond went to the location where Gaza's Bani Suheila cemetery used to be, before the Israeli military destroyed it, claiming that there was a tunnel underneath that led to a Hamas command centre. CNN said the Israeli military never provided any evidence for this and thus, was unable to independently verify that claim.