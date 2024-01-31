Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt confirmed they are joining BRICS

Five of the six countries invited to join the BRICS bloc of developing nations from 1 January have confirmed they are joining, South Africa announced today.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Egypt have all agreed to join the bloc, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has said.

The expansion of the group would add economic heft to BRICS, whose current members are China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. It could also amplify its declared ambition to become a champion of the Global South.

Some 22 countries have “formally” asked to join the BRICS group, while an equal number has informally expressed interest in joining the bloc, South Africa announced in July last year.

