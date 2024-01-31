Spain to contribute voluntarily to ICC probe into war crimes in Gaza

Spain’s coalition government said it will make a voluntary contribution to the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Court of Court (ICC) to investigate human rights violations in Gaza by Israel.

At a meeting yesterday, the Council of Ministers decided that Spain will contribute to the ICC Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation of mass human rights violations in Gaza to hold those responsible to account before the court. As part of this commitment, the ICC Prosecutor’s Office Trust Fund will receive €500,000 ($541,790) in 2024.

The ICJ Prosecutor’s Office, one of the four organs of the ICC investigating genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, has been headed by Prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan since June 2021.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which currently has 17 open investigations, three of which are in preliminary stages, established a fund in March 2022 to support these investigations and training.

The office is investigating human rights violations in Gaza and war crimes against journalists. It is accepting online reports of war crimes, injury, loss of life and property destruction with Palestinians with family in the occupied territories encouraged to submit survivor claims.

