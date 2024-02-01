Entries open for the 13th Palestine Book Awards

Middle East Monitor‘s (MEMO) Palestine Book Awards are back for the 13th year and we invite you to submit your entries. Previous winners have been chosen from a number of categories, including Academic, Translation, Creative, Memoir, Social History and Counter Current.
Awards winners will be announced in November during a prestigious ceremony in the presence of publishers, authors, journalists, academics and politicians.
We welcome all books on the topic of Palestine and written in English submitted by publishers. Please review the eligibility criteria and nominate a book here.
2023 was the Palestine Book Awards’ most successful year with more than 55 books submitted for consideration. Let’s make 2024 even better!
Palestine Book Awards 2023 winners:
- Creative Award Winner Dareen Tatour – I Sing From the Window of Exile
- Academic Award Winner Nadim Bawalsa – Transnational Palestine: Migration and the Right of Return before 1948
- Translation Award Winner Ibrahim Muhawi, for his translation of Among the Almond Trees: A Palestinian Memoir
- Memoir Award Winners Ahed Tamimi and Dena Takruri They Called Me a Lioness: A Palestinian Girl’s Fight for Freedom
- Counter Current Award Winner Tahrir Hamdi – Imagining Palestine: Cultures of Exile and National Identity
- Lifetime Achievement Award Dr Rosemary Sayigh
