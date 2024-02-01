Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Entries open for the 13th Palestine Book Awards

February 1, 2024 at 12:39 pm

Palestine Book Awards

Palestine Book Awards

Middle East Monitor‘s (MEMO) Palestine Book Awards are back for the 13th year and we invite you to submit your entries. Previous winners have been chosen from a number of categories, including Academic, Translation, Creative, Memoir, Social History and Counter Current.

Awards winners will be announced in November during a prestigious ceremony in the presence of publishers, authors, journalists, academics and politicians.

We welcome all books on the topic of Palestine and written in English submitted by publishers. Please review the eligibility criteria and nominate a book here.

2023 was the Palestine Book Awards’ most successful year with more than 55 books submitted for consideration. Let’s make 2024 even better!

Palestine Book Awards 2023 winners:

READ: Palestine Book Awards 2023 winners announced during night of solidarity with Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending