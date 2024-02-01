UN Agency for Palestinians faces funding crisis as Lebanon refugee population suffers

The decision by the US and others to halt funding to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or UNRWA, threatens the future of more than 200,000 Palestinian refugees living below the poverty line in Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

A significant portion of Palestinians living in the Diaspora outside the Occupied Palestinian Territories have been struggling for survival since 1948 in 12 camps in Lebanon and in houses they rent.

Every year, 200,000 Palestinians benefit from support programs and services provided by the Agency in Lebanon.

But the temporary suspension of financial support to the Agency by some countries, based on claims by Israel, threatens the future of refugees living in dire conditions in Lebanon.

Below, Anadolu outlines UNRWA’s support for refugees in Lebanon and other data.

200,000 refugees receive support annually

The number of registered Palestinian refugees with the agency in Lebanon was determined to be 490,000 in 2023.

In addition, there are 31,500 Palestinians who came from Syria and reside in Lebanon.

However, since registering with UNRWA is voluntary, not all refugees register, or they may not be removed from the count when they leave Lebanon.

80 per cent of Palestinians in Lebanon live below the poverty line

According to the UN, 80 per cent of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, which have been grappling with a deep economic crisis since 2019, are living below the poverty line.

If cash assistance provided by UNRWA, totalling $18 million in 2022 and distributed every three months, is cut off, the proportion of those living below the poverty line could rise to 93 per cent.

4th generation of Palestinians in Lebanon failed to move into the ‘middle class’

The current young generation of Palestinians who have lived as refugees in Lebanon since 1948 represents the “4th generation”, said UNRWA.

Despite the passage of time, refugees do not have access to employment opportunities outside the Agency.

Therefore, even the fourth generation has not managed to move into the “middle class” in Lebanon.

Due to those reasons, there is a greater need for humanitarian assistance and basic services provided to refugees in Lebanon through UNRWA than ever before.

UNRWA supports 65 schools, 27 health centres in Lebanon

A total of 40,000 refugee students receive education in 65 schools across Lebanon supported by the Agency. The schools employ 1,786 teachers.

After education, one of the most important needs of refugees is access to health care and medicine. Approximately 456 workers are employed in 27 health centres operated by UNRWA.

An average of 595,000 patients apply for treatment at the centres annually.

In addition to cash assistance, the Agency provides monthly food support to 114,000 refugees under the “emergency food aid” program.

Function of UNRWA and Israel’s claims

The UNRWA, financed by voluntary contributions from UN member states, has been the main organisation providing humanitarian aid such as food, health, education and shelter to refugees since its establishment in 1950.

The Agency currently supports 5.9 million refugees.

During its 74-year history, the Agency’s facilities have been repeatedly targeted and food and medicine stocks destroyed by Israel while trying to address the needs of Palestinians.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, urgently called for an investigation into Israeli claims that UNRWA personnel were involved.

Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Australia, England, Netherlands, the US, France, Austria, Japan and Estonia announced their decision to temporarily suspend financial support to UNRWA.

But Norway, Ireland and Spain said they would continue their support to the Agency.

