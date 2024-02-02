Palestinians inspect their demolished homes as Israel withdraws from northern Gaza

The Israeli army yesterday withdrew from areas of northwestern and northern Gaza for the first time since the start of its ground offensive on 27 October.

The army and its military vehicles withdrew completely from areas they had penetrated into in the western region of the northern Gaza Strip governorate, which includes the neighbourhoods of Al-Tawam, Al-Karama and Al-Rasheed Street. It also withdrew from residential neighbourhoods in the northwestern areas of Gaza Governorate.

Hours after the army’s withdrawal, residents of the areas who had been displaced from them since the start of the Israeli aggression, returned to inspect their homes and property.

A number of citizens said they were “able to reach this area for the first time since the start of the ground operation.”

On 27 October 2023, the Israeli occupation army began a ground operation invading several areas and neighbourhoods in Gaza. It began withdrawing reservist forces in mid-December.

However, in mid January, the army resumed its incursion into some areas and carried out limited operations before retreating to its sites near the eastern and northern outskirts of the north governorates and the eastern and southwestern parts of Gaza.

