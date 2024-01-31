Middle East Monitor
Israel withdraws another reservist army brigade from Gaza

January 31, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Israel continues to deploy soldiers, tanks, military aircraft and armoured vehicles near the Gaza border in Nahal Oz, Israel on December 12, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army pulled out its 5th reservist brigade from the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media today.

The Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the 5th reservist brigade had fought in the northern Gaza Strip and had seized the territory’s coastal area from Palestinians.

According to the broadcaster, one reservist brigade remains in the Palestinian territory.

It remains unclear how many Israeli forces are deployed in the occupied Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has withdrawn several military brigades from the Gaza Strip in recent weeks.

When the Gaza conflict erupted on 7 October, the Israeli army mobilised some 360,000 troops to take part in its military offensive on the seaside enclave.

