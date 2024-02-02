US has no plans to reduce arms shipments to Israel

The US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, said yesterday that Washington has no plans to reduce arms shipments to Israel.

“In a word, no – we are not contemplating that,” Leaf said when asked if the Biden administration is currently contemplating a reduction in the pace of arms deliveries to Israel

Leaf added during a digital press briefing that the Israeli and Palestinian parties are still in negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement amidst the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

“There is a sobering level of volatility on that northern border,” she said in relation to the Lebanon-Israel front.

“As grim as the starting point of this crisis, this conflict was, we’re determined to seize and use the opportunity presented by people focusing on the – focusing on the unfulfilled and quite legitimate Palestinian quest for statehood and the way that the failure to achieve that has been effectively weaponized by Iran and its proxy networks,” she continued.

