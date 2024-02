Gaza’s young feed on fodder bread and rain water As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, MEMO speaks with 11-year-old Ahmed from Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, who shows the fodder bread he had to eat as there is no other food. Ahmed explains to MEMO how the bread gives him colic and diarreha, but there is no other options. Ahmed, whose home was bombarded by Israeli forces, collected rain water in buckets as his family has no access to drinking water.