Israel occupation forces intensify Rafah attacks

Israeli occupation forces intensified their attacks last night in the southern Gaza city of Rafah as their fighter jets struck three homes, killing 24 and wounding dozens, the Ministry of Health announced.

Rafah is densely populated with displaced people from all around the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that the Israeli army was preparing to move to Rafah. However, Israeli media reported on Saturday that Tel Aviv had pledged to Egypt it would not start an operation in Rafah before reducing its population.

According to the Israeli media, the Israeli government would move the displaced people to Khan Yunis or Deir Al-Balah and not back to the northern part of Gaza.

Israeli reports stated that this was proof the Israeli occupation army had forced residents from the northern part of Gaza to the southern part by a political decision intended to use them as a bargaining chip in ceasefire talks.

