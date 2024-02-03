Lebanon’s Amal movement says 2 more members killed in confrontations with Israel

Lebanon’s Amal movement said Saturday that two of its members were killed during confrontations with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, bringing its total death toll to three since Oct. 8, Anadolu reports.

The movement, led by Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, released a statement identifying the two members as Mustafa Abbas Daher, 33, and Ali Khalil Muhammad, 41.

Israeli warplanes launched Friday a raid on the town of Blida in southern Lebanon, which has witnessed border tensions since Oct. 8, in the wake of a devastating Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which has left at least 27,238 Palestinians dead and 66,452 injured.

Israel said nearly 1,200 people have been killed in the Hamas attack.

