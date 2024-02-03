Operations at the Philadelphi Corridor remain suspicious to Egyptian authorities Israeli journalist Roy Kais revealed on Kann News that Egyptian sources confirmed receiving confirmation from Israeli officials that the operation across the Philadelphi Corridor shall not lead to the migration of Gazans into Egypt. Kais clarified that the Egyptian concerns arise from the effect of migration on its national security and are not regarding the operation itself. He asserted that the resettlement conference that started early last week has triggered more suspicions and Egyptians are not settling for verbal assurances. The Philadelphi Corridor, alternatively known as the Philadelphi Route, is the term employed by Israeli authorities to describe a narrow, 14-kilometre stretch of land bordering the besieged Gaza Strip and Egypt in its entirety.