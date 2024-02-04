Former Israeli Foreign Minister criticises UNRWA's role in Gaza, links it to Hamas funding ‘It is UNRWA that enables the funding of Hamas, it’s the job creation machine.’ Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attacked the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), attributing to it a role in funding Hamas. Cohen stated that UNRWA’s involvement in the educational sector in the besieged Gaza Strip propagated content with specific narratives and insisted that the agency contributes to the persisting issues in the region, referring to it as ‘part of the problem.’