Hamas destroys 43 Israeli military vehicles, kills 15 soldiers

Al-Qassam Brigades have announced that 43 Israeli military vehicles were completely or partially destroyed in Gaza and 15 occupation soldiers were killed over the past few days.

In a statement, the military brigades’ spokesperson Abu Obaida said: “We managed, over the past few days, to completely or partially destroy 43 military vehicles and target 15 Zionist soldiers from point zero.”

Al-Qassam fighters, he added, “sniped an Israeli officer and a soldier, and caused dozens of casualties, including fatalities and injuries, in 17 different military operations targeting the invading Zionist forces with shells, anti-fortification explosives and machine guns.”

“A tunnel entrance was blown up with several enemy soldiers” in it, he added, while four Israeli drones have been seized.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli army regarding the statement.

Read: Israel army acknowledges Gaza-envelope residents lack confidence in them