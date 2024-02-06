In a poignant display of solidarity and remembrance, Bournemouth beach has become a canvas for grief and advocacy as campaigners assemble to highlight the devastating toll of child deaths in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Led by political campaign group, “Led By Donkeys”, volunteers have transformed a five-kilometre stretch of sand into a sprawling memorial, using the poignant symbols of children’s clothing.

“Israel has killed over 11,500 Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank since 7 October, when 36 Israeli children were killed. It’s impossible to imagine that number. This is what it looks like. A line, 5km long,” the group said on X.

Tops and bottoms of children’s garments arranged meticulously along the beach, serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict.

“We’re really trying to show the scale of what’s happening, since it’s very difficult for people to understand these kinds of numbers. So many children have been killed in Gaza and our own politicians and other governments around the world are really doing nothing to stop it,” a spokesman for the group, James, told Bournemouth One radio on Monday.

“It’s going to take people like us to try and build this very strong visual to wake people up and say that there needs to be a ceasefire,” he added.

Israel has mounted a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on 7 October, killing at least 27,585 Palestinians and injuring 66,978, while nearly 1,200 Israelis believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

